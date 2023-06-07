wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches & More
June 7, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the show builds to Forbidden Door later this month. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay.A.S
* Texas Tornado Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside)
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS
* We’ll hear from MJF
* Tony Khan will announce the first Collision main event
Don’t miss TONIGHT’s #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0Kcycs8xs6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Reveals How Much He Was Making At End of WWE Run
- Damian Priest Getting Internal Praise for Main Event Performance on WWE Raw, More Backstage Notes
- Booker T On Ryback Potentially Going To AEW, Ryback’s Criticism Of WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of