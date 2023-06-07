Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the show builds to Forbidden Door later this month. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay.A.S

* Texas Tornado Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside)

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS

* We’ll hear from MJF

* Tony Khan will announce the first Collision main event