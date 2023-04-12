Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature two title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young

* Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

* Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

* Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

* MJF’s presence is mandatory