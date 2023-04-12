wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature two title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young
* Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho
* Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
* Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa
* MJF’s presence is mandatory
Don't miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE from Milwaukee at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/r11TOB1230
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2023
