Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Women’s Title Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which includes a women’s title match and more. The lineup features:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match 5 of Best of 7 Series: Death Triangle (3-1) vs. The Elite (1-3)

* FTR vs. The Gunns

* Rick Ross mediates Keith Lee’s face-to-face with Swerve Strickland

* Ricky Starks to appear

* Bryan Danielson to appear