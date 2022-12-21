wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Women’s Title Match and More

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which includes a women’s title match and more. The lineup features:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* No DQ Match 5 of Best of 7 Series: Death Triangle (3-1) vs. The Elite (1-3)
* FTR vs. The Gunns
* Rick Ross mediates Keith Lee’s face-to-face with Swerve Strickland
* Ricky Starks to appear
* Bryan Danielson to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading