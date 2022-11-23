wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks
* Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0) vs. The Elite (0-1)
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Jake Hager
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* William Regal to speak
* Footage of Jade Cargill confronting Bow Wow

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading