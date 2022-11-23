Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

* Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0) vs. The Elite (0-1)

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Jake Hager

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* William Regal to speak

* Footage of Jade Cargill confronting Bow Wow