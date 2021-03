Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Never Say Never

It’s Wednesday, which means new episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion, the latter of which has the title of ‘Never Say Never’. That show includes:

* MLW Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

* Myron Reed vs. Shawn Daivari

* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

Dynamite features:

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Arcade Anarchy: Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Miro & Kip Sabian

* MJF has a gift for The Pinnacle

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Arn Anderson is the special guest referee)

* Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny

* Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

NXT includes:

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

* Battle Royal to Determine Gauntlet Eliminator Participants: Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne