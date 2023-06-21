Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Concession Stand Brawl and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, the last before this Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Daniel Garcia

* Draw for Blind Eliminator Tournament for a World Tag Team Title Shot

* Adam Cole speaks

* Bryan Danielson calls out Kazuchika Okada

* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston