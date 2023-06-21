wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Concession Stand Brawl and More
June 21, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, the last before this Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV. The lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe
* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox
* The Hardys vs. The Gunns
* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Daniel Garcia
* Draw for Blind Eliminator Tournament for a World Tag Team Title Shot
* Adam Cole speaks
* Bryan Danielson calls out Kazuchika Okada
* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston
