wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: 4-Way For AEW Women’s Title Shot
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a 4-way for a women’s title shot. The belt is currently held by Toni Storm, who won it at Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project
* Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action
TONIGHT!
It's the most jam-packed hour of action on Friday Night!
Watch #AEWRampage, starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xeFjALlML3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Shares What He Appreciates About Paul Heyman, Talks Start Of His Addiction
- Paul Heyman Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Brock Lesnar’s ‘Next Big Thing’ Moniker
- Paul Heyman Said A Case Could Have Been Made For CM Punk Beating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania
- Davey Richards Issues Statement On His Wrestling Status, Claims ‘Bitter Exes’ ‘Ruined’ His Career