Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: 4-Way For AEW Women’s Title Shot

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a 4-way for a women’s title shot. The belt is currently held by Toni Storm, who won it at Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project

* Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* Powerhouse Hobbs in action