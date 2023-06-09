wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: 4-Way For AEW Women’s Title Shot

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 6-9-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a 4-way for a women’s title shot. The belt is currently held by Toni Storm, who won it at Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project
* Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action

