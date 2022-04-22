wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Adam Cole Battles Tomohiro Ishii

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 4-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with Adam Cole battling Tomohiro Ishii and more. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir
* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia
* Lance Archer vs. Serpentico
* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland interviewed
* Tony Schiavone speaks with Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament participants Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm

