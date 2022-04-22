wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Adam Cole Battles Tomohiro Ishii
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with Adam Cole battling Tomohiro Ishii and more. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir
* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia
* Lance Archer vs. Serpentico
* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland interviewed
* Tony Schiavone speaks with Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament participants Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm
#AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama!
–#OwenHart Tournament Qualifier @adamcolepro v #TomohiroIshii
-TBS Championship @Jade_Cargill (c) v @MarinaShafir
–@MadKing1981 v @GarciaWrestling
–@LanceHoyt v @KINGSERPENTICO pic.twitter.com/cAJOB9gCkQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2022
