Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Adam Cole Battles Tomohiro Ishii

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with Adam Cole battling Tomohiro Ishii and more. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

* Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland interviewed

* Tony Schiavone speaks with Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament participants Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm