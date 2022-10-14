wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Blackpool Combat Club In Action

October 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new AEW Rampage tonight with the World Champion, Jon Moxley, in tag team action. The lineup includes:

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and the Blade
* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage
* Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose

