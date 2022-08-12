wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Bryan Danielson, HOOK and More

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include the return of Bryan Danielson. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue
* Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Gunn Club vs. Beardhausen (Erick Redbeard & Danhausen)
* We’ll hear from Swerve in Our Glory
* HOOK to speak
* Bryan Danielson returns

