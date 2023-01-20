wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Ethan Page vs. Jack Perry and More

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* Ethan Page vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
* Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia
* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston
* Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in action
* More matches will be announced for next week’s Dynamite

