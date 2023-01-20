wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Ethan Page vs. Jack Perry and More
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* Ethan Page vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
* Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia
* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston
* Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in action
* More matches will be announced for next week’s Dynamite
#AEWRampage is TONIGHT! Tune in to @tntdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT for all the action! pic.twitter.com/bc7eEfO00J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2023
