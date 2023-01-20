Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Ethan Page vs. Jack Perry and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* Ethan Page vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

* Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston

* Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in action

* More matches will be announced for next week’s Dynamite