Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Go-Home Show For Full Gear
November 18, 2022
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last show before Full Gear on Saturday. The lineup includes:
* World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita
* Athena vs. Madison Rayne
Watch #AEWRampage: #FullGearFriday at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on @tntdrama: our last stop before #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/L5jAfx1z8Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2022