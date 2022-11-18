wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Go-Home Show For Full Gear

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 11-18-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last show before Full Gear on Saturday. The lineup includes:

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita
* Athena vs. Madison Rayne

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading