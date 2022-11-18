Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Go-Home Show For Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last show before Full Gear on Saturday. The lineup includes:

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita

* Athena vs. Madison Rayne