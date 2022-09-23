Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam: Golden Ticket Battle Royal

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Rampage Grand Slam tonight, taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature a title match, a lights out match and a battle royal for a World title shot. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante

* No Disqualifications: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

* Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese

* Action Bronson & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

* Golden Ticket Battle Royal for World Title Shot: Hangman Page, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, Evil Uno, 10, Rush, Jay Lethal, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, More TBD