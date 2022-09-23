wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam: Golden Ticket Battle Royal

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Rampage Grand Slam tonight, taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature a title match, a lights out match and a battle royal for a World title shot. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante
* No Disqualifications: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix
* Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese
* Action Bronson & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Golden Ticket Battle Royal for World Title Shot: Hangman Page, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, Evil Uno, 10, Rush, Jay Lethal, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, More TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading