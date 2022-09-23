wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam: Golden Ticket Battle Royal
All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Rampage Grand Slam tonight, taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show will feature a title match, a lights out match and a battle royal for a World title shot. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante
* No Disqualifications: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix
* Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese
* Action Bronson & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Golden Ticket Battle Royal for World Title Shot: Hangman Page, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, Evil Uno, 10, Rush, Jay Lethal, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, More TBD
Don't miss tonight's action-packed, 2-hour special edition of #AEWRampage: Grand Slam, starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Zzs9Wfodd5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022
