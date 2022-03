All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the final show before the Revolution PPV this Sunday. It will include the following matches and segments:

* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade el Idolo vs. Darby Allin

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage

* Keith Lee in action

* Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge