Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes the Firm Deletion

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include The Firm Deletion match. The show will have a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The full lineup includes:

* The Firm Deletion: The Hardy Boys, HOOK & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha Brothers vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

* Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance