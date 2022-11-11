wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes Tournament Matches
November 11, 2022
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two World Title eliminator tournament matches. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido vs. RUSH
* Jungle Boy confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
