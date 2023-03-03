wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes Two Tag Matches

March 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a special live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two matches announced so far. They include:

* Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux
* Top Flight vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Aussie Open

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading