wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes Two Tag Matches
March 3, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a special live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two matches announced so far. They include:
* Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux
* Top Flight vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Aussie Open
#AEWRampage is TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on @tntdrama!
• @DustinRhodes+@RealKeithLee vs. @swerveconfident+@TheParkerB_
• @TopFlight612 vs.@SilverNumber1+@YTAlexReynolds vs.@ClaudioCSRO+@WheelerYuta vs.#AussieOpen @DUNKZILLADavis+@kylefletcherpro!
+ much more! pic.twitter.com/W1KQcssXhQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2023