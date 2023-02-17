wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes Two Title Matches

February 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, which includes two championship matches. The episode airs at a special start time of 7 PM ET due to NBA coverage. It includes:

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. AR Fox & Top Flight
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Vertvixen
* Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading