wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Includes Two Title Matches
February 17, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, which includes two championship matches. The episode airs at a special start time of 7 PM ET due to NBA coverage. It includes:
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. AR Fox & Top Flight
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Vertvixen
* Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland
#AEWRampage Slam Dunk is TONIGHT at 7pm ET / 6pm CT / 5pm MT / 4pm PT on TNT!
-Trios Title #TheELITE @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX (c) v @TopFlight612+@ARealFoxx
–@garciawrestling v @starkmanjones
–@dustinrhodes v @swerveconfident
-TBS Open Challenge @Jade_Cargill (c) v @VertVixen pic.twitter.com/PTCXlNfm5X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2023