Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: IWGP Tag Titles On The Line
April 14, 2023
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with an IWGP tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends
* Emi Sakura vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears
* Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh in action
* We’ll hear from FTR
* We’ll hear from the Hardys
* We’ll hear from Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at the special time of 9:30pm ET/8:30pm CT, immediately following @NBAonTNT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/KPuVybLlsA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2023
