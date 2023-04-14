Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: IWGP Tag Titles On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with an IWGP tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends

* Emi Sakura vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears

* Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh in action

* We’ll hear from FTR

* We’ll hear from the Hardys

* We’ll hear from Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang