wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: IWGP Tag Titles On The Line

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with an IWGP tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends
* Emi Sakura vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears
* Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh in action
* We’ll hear from FTR
* We’ll hear from the Hardys
* We’ll hear from Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading