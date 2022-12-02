Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lumberjack Match In Main Event

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a lumberjack match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Lumberjack Match for AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall

* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party

* Cole Karter vs. Darby Allin

* Athena in action

* Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya

* We’ll hear from Swerve In Our Glory

* The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to speak