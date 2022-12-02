wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lumberjack Match In Main Event
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a lumberjack match in the main event. The lineup includes:
* Lumberjack Match for AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall
* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party
* Cole Karter vs. Darby Allin
* Athena in action
* Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya
* We’ll hear from Swerve In Our Glory
* The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to speak
Watch Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/sSDdqsOdqJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2022
