wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Rampage: MJF Makes Rampage Debut
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring AEW World Champion MJF’s first appearance ever on the show. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Cup First Round Match: Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* CHAOS (Best Friends, Rocky Romero, YOH) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) & Swerve Strickland
* Jack Perry vs. DOUKI
* The Acclaimed vs. TBD
* AEW World Champion MJF’s first appearance on AEW Rampage
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole
#AEWRampage is THIS FRIDAY at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!
• #CHAOS v #UnitedEmpire & @swerveconfident
• @annajay___ v @skyebyee
• #TheAcclaimed in action!
• #JungleBoy @boy_myth_legend v #NJPW’s @doukiperros
• Hear from @adamcolepro
• @the_mjf's first time on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/CZVmHpAMYD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023