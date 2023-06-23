wrestling / News

Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Rampage: MJF Makes Rampage Debut

June 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage MJF Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring AEW World Champion MJF’s first appearance ever on the show. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Cup First Round Match: Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* CHAOS (Best Friends, Rocky Romero, YOH) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) & Swerve Strickland
* Jack Perry vs. DOUKI
* The Acclaimed vs. TBD
* AEW World Champion MJF’s first appearance on AEW Rampage
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

