Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Multiple Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling will present a new AEW Rampage tonight with several title matches set for the multi-company show. They include the following:

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Dralistico

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Action Andretti

* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty