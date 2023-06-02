wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Multiple Title Matches
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new AEW Rampage tonight with several title matches set for the multi-company show. They include the following:
* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Dralistico
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Action Andretti
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
