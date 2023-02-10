Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy Defends All-Atlantic Title

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the All-Atlantic title on the line. The lineup includes:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jungle Boy in action

* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe

* Dustin Rhodes to speak