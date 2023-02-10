wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy Defends All-Atlantic Title
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the All-Atlantic title on the line. The lineup includes:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* Jungle Boy in action
* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe
* Dustin Rhodes to speak
