Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TBS, with a special start time of 5:30 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

* HOOK vs. JD Drake

* Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita