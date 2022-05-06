wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TBS, with a special start time of 5:30 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm
* HOOK vs. JD Drake
* Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita
