wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with a special start time of 7 PM ET due to the NBA Playoffs. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal
* The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 & Fuego del Sol
* Shawn Spears battles a giant
* Scorpio Sky will demand the TNT title back
* We’ll hear from Danhausen and HOOK
