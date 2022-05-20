Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with a special start time of 7 PM ET due to the NBA Playoffs. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

* The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 & Fuego del Sol

* Shawn Spears battles a giant

* Scorpio Sky will demand the TNT title back

* We’ll hear from Danhausen and HOOK