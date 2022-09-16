wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ROH TV Title On The Line
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include an ROH TV title match. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Josh Woods
* Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Danhausen vs. Ethan Page
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
#AEWRampage is TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama!
–@ringofhonor World TV Title @SamoaJoe (c) v @woodsisthegoods
–@MATTHARDYBRAND v @DarbyAllin
–@OfficialEGO v @DanhausenAD
–@ThePenelopeFord v @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/WCG3U7aAZs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2022
