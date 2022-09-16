wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ROH TV Title On The Line

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include an ROH TV title match. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Josh Woods
* Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Danhausen vs. Ethan Page
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

