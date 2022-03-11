wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Shane Strickland Makes In-Ring Debut

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring the in-ring debut of Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Shane Strickland vs. Tony Nese
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter
* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen
* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading