Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Shane Strickland Makes In-Ring Debut
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring the in-ring debut of Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Shane Strickland vs. Tony Nese
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter
* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen
* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall
