Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Six-Man Tag Match Added
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a six-man tag team match added to the show. The lineup includes:
* Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Best Friends & Danhausen vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
* Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action
TONIGHT
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT
On @TNTdrama
Best Friends/Danhausen vs
Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett/Satnam Singh
After a series of altercations on @AEWonTV in recent weeks, the trio of Best Friends/Danhausen will fight Lethal, Jarrett & Satnam on TNT
Rampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/5kT7nIr2Ab
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2023
