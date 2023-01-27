wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Six-Man Tag Match Added

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a six-man tag team match added to the show. The lineup includes:

* Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Best Friends & Danhausen vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
* Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action

