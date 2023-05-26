wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Action Before Double or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last episode before Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. The lineup includes:
* La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Best Friends
* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Ethan Page & The Gunns in action
We're less than 3 DAYS OUT from #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV, and this is our last stop! Don't miss a jam-packed #AEWRampage TONIGHT on @tntdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT 💥 pic.twitter.com/FkvTEnWNie
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2023
