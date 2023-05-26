wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Action Before Double or Nothing

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 5-26-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last episode before Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. The lineup includes:

* La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Best Friends
* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Ethan Page & The Gunns in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading