Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Action Before Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, the last episode before Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. The lineup includes:

* La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Best Friends

* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Ethan Page & The Gunns in action