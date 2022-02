All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, which includes an AEW World Tag Team Title match. Here’s the lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn)

* The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* HOOK vs. Blake Li

* Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade