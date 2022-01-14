wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Titles On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a tag team title match set for the main event. The show includes:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
* Adam Cole vs. Trent
* Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet
* Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett
* A special look at the Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez feud.