Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Titles On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a tag team title match set for the main event. The show includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

* Adam Cole vs. Trent

* Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet

* Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

* A special look at the Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez feud.