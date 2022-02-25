Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title Match, Face of the Revolution Qualifier

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Orange Cassidy will face Anthony Bowens, with the winner joining a ladder match for a TNT title shot. Those already qualified include Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow and Ricky Starks.

There will also be another TNT title match, as Sammy Guevara defends against Andrade el Idolo. You can find spoilers for Rampage here. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade el Idolo

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens

* Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto

* Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker contract signing

* Serena Deeb’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge