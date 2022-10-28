wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title Match, World Title Eliminator Match
October 28, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present another live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a World Title Eliminator match. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard
* TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven
* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne
#AEWRampage is LIVE TONIGHT @ 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama
– #AEW World Championship Eliminator: @JonMoxley vs @theDaddyMagic
– TNT Championship: @RealWardlow vs @MattTaven
– @taymelo vs @MadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/CO4AHqxZfL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
- Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots
- CM Punk’s Dog Was Reportedly Hurt During All Out Altercation
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work