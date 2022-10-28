wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title Match, World Title Eliminator Match

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 10-28-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present another live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a World Title Eliminator match. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard
* TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven
* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne

