Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include a TNT title match. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson

* Street Fight: Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed

* Paul Walter Hauser to appear