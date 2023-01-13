wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include a TNT title match. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson
* Street Fight: Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed
* Paul Walter Hauser to appear
