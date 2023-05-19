Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Action and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBD

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Best Friends & Bandido

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Varsity Athletes

* Bishop Kaun vs. Dustin Rhodes

* We’ll hear from the Hardys and Brother Zay