wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Action and More
May 19, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBD
* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Best Friends & Bandido
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Varsity Athletes
* Bishop Kaun vs. Dustin Rhodes
* We’ll hear from the Hardys and Brother Zay
More Trending Stories
- Ace Steel Reportedly Rehired by AEW ‘Several Months Ago,’ Update on CM Punk’s Status
- Kevin Nash Reflects On Not Getting Wrestlemania X8 Match With Steve Austin
- Eva Marie Recalls Her Terrible Slap Of Jerry Lawler, Reaction Backstage
- Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved