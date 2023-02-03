Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Titles On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with the trios titles on the line. The lineup includes:

* AEW Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

* Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels

* Saraya & Toni Storm in action.