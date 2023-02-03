wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Titles On The Line

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 2-3-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight with the trios titles on the line. The lineup includes:

* AEW Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy
* Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels
* Saraya & Toni Storm in action.

