Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:
* Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action
* We’ll hear from Athena
* We’ll hear from Tay Melo & Ruby Soho
