Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:

* Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action

* We’ll hear from Athena

* We’ll hear from Tay Melo & Ruby Soho