Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Which Includes Different Start Time

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which airs at 11:30 PM ET due to NCAA basketball coverage on TNT. The show includes the following:

* TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix
* Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Bollywood Boyz
* In-Ring Debut of Taya Valkyrie

