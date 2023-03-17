Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Which Includes Different Start Time

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which airs at 11:30 PM ET due to NCAA basketball coverage on TNT. The show includes the following:

* TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix

* Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King

* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Bollywood Boyz

* In-Ring Debut of Taya Valkyrie