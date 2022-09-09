Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: World Title Tournament Continues

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring an AEW World title tournament match. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dax Harwood

* Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe