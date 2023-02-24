wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open and More
February 24, 2023
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring the Young Bucks against Aussie Open. The lineup includes:
* The Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm
* Lance Archer returns
* We’ll hear from Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes
We're just over a week out from #AEWRevolution, so you don't want to miss #AEWRampage TONIGHT! Watch @tntdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT pic.twitter.com/pD2JsssMfK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2023
