Lineup For Tonight’s Empty Arena Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

Both NXT and AEW Dynamite will be held in empty venues tonight, with NXT at the WWE Performance Center and Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The lineup for NXT will feature Adam Cole’s championship celebration, as well as Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a qualifying match for NXT Takeover (which as of now, won’t happen).

Dynamite will feature the following:

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite for Blood and Guts advantage

* Jurassic Express vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros.

* The Exalted One is revealed