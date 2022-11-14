Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation: ROH Pure Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. The lineup includes:

* ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin

* Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls

* Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas

* Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo

* Serpentico vs. AR Fox

* Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz

* Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale