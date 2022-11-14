wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation: ROH Pure Title On The Line

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. The lineup includes:

* ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin
* Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls
* Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
* Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
* Serpentico vs. AR Fox
* Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
* Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale

Joseph Lee

