Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation: ROH Pure Title On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. The lineup includes:
* ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin
* Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls
* Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
* Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
* Serpentico vs. AR Fox
* Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
* Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale
