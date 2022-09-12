wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, with eight matches streaming on Youtube. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Athena vs. Emi Sakura
* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift
* Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico

