wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, with eight matches streaming on Youtube. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Athena vs. Emi Sakura
* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift
* Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico
