Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will be highlighted by two different title matches. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

* Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge

* Full card for AEW Double Or Nothing revealed

* Miro addresses TNT Championship win