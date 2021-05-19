wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will be highlighted by two different title matches. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn
* Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge
* Full card for AEW Double Or Nothing revealed
* Miro addresses TNT Championship win

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading