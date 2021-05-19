wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will be highlighted by two different title matches. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn
* Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge
* Full card for AEW Double Or Nothing revealed
* Miro addresses TNT Championship win
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWC Footage Appearing On WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
- Lanny Poffo Opens Up On Randy Savage A&E Biography, Issues Corrections On Stories Told
- Backstage Update on COVID-19 Outbreak in NJPW, Two Wrestlers Who Tested Positive
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Having To Do Promo After Owen Hart’s Fall At Over The Edge 1999, Learning Of Owen’s Passing