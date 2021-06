AEW Dynamite returns to its normal night and time tonight and they have a card that includes a title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston

* Chris Jericho on commentary