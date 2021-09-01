Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

Tonight is the first of three AEW shows in Chicago this week, as they present AEW Dynamite at the NOW Arena, live on TNT. It includes the following matches and segments:

* The Elite (The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers) vs. Jurassic Express & The Lucha Bros

* FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans (w/ Matt Hardy)

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* Jim Ross in-ring interview with Chris Jericho

* Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF

* CM Punk to make live appearance