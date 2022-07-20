wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Barbed Wire Everywhere
All Elite Wrestling will present week two of Fyter Fest tonight, with a themed AEW Dynamite that includes a Barbed Wire Everywhere death match. Here is the lineup:
* Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
* Brody King vs. Darby Allin
* Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta
* Varity Blonds vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
* Kris Statlander, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey
