Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite – Cody Rhodes Battles Andrade el Idolo

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight with Cody Rhodes battling Andrade el Idolo in singles action. A match between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of the AEW World Title eliminator tournament was scheduled, but it unlikely to happen. Mox checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program and as a result, will not likely appear on TV. AEW has yet to announce what they will do about the match or the tournament. Here’s the current lineup.

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

* AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade el Idolo