Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Homecoming

It’s a special Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the show returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The matches include:

* Labor of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (Jericho must use a top rope move to win)

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Winner Gets Shot At NWA Women’s Title: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Christian Cage vs. The Blade

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 & Daniel Garcia