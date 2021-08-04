wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Homecoming

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Homecoming

It’s a special Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the show returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The matches include:

* Labor of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (Jericho must use a top rope move to win)
* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Winner Gets Shot At NWA Women’s Title: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Christian Cage vs. The Blade
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 & Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading