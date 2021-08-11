Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh

All Elite Wrestling will present a brand new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, the first of two shows this week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here’s the lineup:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

* Fourth Labour of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (MJF will be at ringside)

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin & Mike and Matt Sydal

* Dan Lambert to appear with ‘backup’